Watch: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Both Keepers On Form In Entertaining Draw

Liverpool picked up a point in an entertaining goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Reds came into the game missing a number of key midfield players but were able to welcome Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and new signing Arthur into the squad for the trip across Stanley Park.

First Half

Despite the visitors having the best of the opening stages, it was the hosts who had the first real opportunity just after the half hour mark when Tom Davies hit the Liverpool post after hesitancy in the defence.

Minutes later, Darwin Nunez saw his brilliant effort tipped onto the bar by Jordan Pickford, before Luis Diaz picked up the rebound and smashed it against the inside of the post.

Second Half

Jurgen Klopp’s team started the second-half brightly after the introduction of the in form Roberto Firmino who saw Pickford save twice from him in quick succession.

Alisson Becker was also called into action at the other end when he smothered a close range Neal Maupay effort.

Former Red Conor Coady thought he had put Everton into the lead in the 71st minute but VAR ruled him to be in an offside position.

As the game went from end to end, Mohamed Salah thought he had won the three points for Liverpool in injury time but he once again saw Pickford push the ball onto the inside of the post and away.

A Point Each

The draw was probably a fair result but Liverpool need to improve and fast before they find themselves too far off the Premier League pace.

