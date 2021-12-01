Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Everton 2-2 Liverpool - Match Highlights From The Last Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park

Author:

Liverpool will face off against Everton in a Premier League clash on Wednesday evening at Goodison Park. Last season's encounter was a spiteful one as the teams played out a 2-2 draw and you can watch the highlights here.

It was a bad day for the Reds as they left Goodison with Virgil van Dijk suffering a serious knee injury that would rule him out for the season.

Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool vs Everton match

Thiago also suffered a bad knock to his knee after a poor challenge from Brazilian Richarlison that would rule him out for three months.

Liverpool had taken the lead through Sadio Mane in the third minute but were pegged back by a Michael Keane header 16 minutes later.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant first time shot in the 72nd minute put the Reds back in front but Dominic Calvert-Lewin made Liverpool pay for some average defending nodding home to equalise with nine minutes left on the clo.

Read More

To compound Jurgen Klopp's frustrations, his team saw an injury time winner from Jordan Henderson ruled out after a marginal offside decision involving Mane was detected using VAR.

Watch the match highlights here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool vs Everton match
Match Coverage

Watch: Everton 2-2 Liverpool - Match Highlights From The Last Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park

just now
Diogo Jota
Interviews

'I Was Shocked When They Signed Him' - Former Liverpool Player On 24 Year Old

30 minutes ago
Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Team News - Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison Updates

47 minutes ago
Rafa Benitez
Interviews

'It Was Always One Or Two Hours Before' - Former Liverpool Striker Dirk Kuyt On Rafa Benitez And Merseyside Derby Day

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
Articles

Premier League Betting Odds - Midweek Matches - Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Arsenal And More

2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Media

Watch: Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino Rate Dishes From Home Countries In Hilarious Video

3 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

'He Is A Premier League Legend' - Pep Guardiola Praises Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

11 hours ago
Badge on wall photo taken from Stanley Park
News

Everton Fans Disgracefully Vandalise 'Wall Of Champions' Before Liverpool Clash

12 hours ago