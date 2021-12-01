Watch: Everton 2-2 Liverpool - Match Highlights From The Last Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park

Liverpool will face off against Everton in a Premier League clash on Wednesday evening at Goodison Park. Last season's encounter was a spiteful one as the teams played out a 2-2 draw and you can watch the highlights here.

It was a bad day for the Reds as they left Goodison with Virgil van Dijk suffering a serious knee injury that would rule him out for the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thiago also suffered a bad knock to his knee after a poor challenge from Brazilian Richarlison that would rule him out for three months.

Liverpool had taken the lead through Sadio Mane in the third minute but were pegged back by a Michael Keane header 16 minutes later.

Mohamed Salah's brilliant first time shot in the 72nd minute put the Reds back in front but Dominic Calvert-Lewin made Liverpool pay for some average defending nodding home to equalise with nine minutes left on the clo.

To compound Jurgen Klopp's frustrations, his team saw an injury time winner from Jordan Henderson ruled out after a marginal offside decision involving Mane was detected using VAR.

Watch the match highlights here:

