Watch: Everton v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Pre Match Press Conference - Injury Update, Ballon d'Or Thoughts
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's clash with Everton on Wednesday evening. The German provided injury updates ahead of the derby and also gave his thoughts on Monday night's Ballon d'Or awards.
The Reds go into the clash at Goodison Park after three wins inside the last week at Anfield.
After dismantling Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League, Klopp's men followed that up with a 2-0 Champions League win against Porto and then another 4-0 victory against Southampton.
After losing to West Ham before the international break, consecutive wins in the league has put them within just two points of leaders Chelsea and a point behind Manchester City.
The Reds therefore make the short trip across Stanley Park hoping they can keep the pressure up by taking the three points.
Klopp gave an update on the fitness of Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez as well as providing his thoughts on the derby match itself.
There were also some interesting comments about Mohamed Salah and the Ballon d'Or award and you can watch the Jurgen Klopp press conference here:
