Watch: Every Goal From Liverpool On The Road To The Carabao Cup Final

As Liverpool prepare to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, we can bring you all the goals on the road to Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have come through some tough challenges to make the final and give the Reds their first chance of silverware this season.

Liverpool’s run in this year’s competition started back in September with a 3-0 win at Carrow Road against Norwich City with goals coming from Takumi Minamino (x2) and Divock Origi.

Divock Origi Takumi Minamino

In round four, Liverpool faced another away tie at Deepdale against Preston but had the Japan international and Origi to thank for the goals again in the 2-0 victory with both goals coming in the second half.

It looked like Liverpool would be exiting the competition at the quarter final stage as they trailed Leicester City 3-1 at halftime at Anfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the home team scorer. 

A tremendous second half fight back however saw Diogo Jota pull one back before Minamino struck a brilliant equaliser in injury time.

Takumi Minamino

Read More

Klopp’s team eventually ran out winners on penalties with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher the hero.

A 0-0 draw at Anfield against ten men in the first leg of the semi final against Arsenal left Liverpool with an uphill struggle to make the final.

A superb brace however from Jota at the Emirates Stadium saw Liverpool through to the final to face the Blues.

Watch all the goals here:

Match Coverage

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
