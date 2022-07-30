Skip to main content

WATCH: Every Goal From Liverpool's Community Shield Triumph Over Manchester City

Watch all the goals from Liverpool's first Community Shield victory since 2006.

Liverpool claimed their first win in the Community Shield under Jurgen Klopp, winning the trophy for the first time since 2006.

The win means that Klopp has won every trophy that it is possible to win domestically in England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool, curling his effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box after receiving the ball from Mohamed Salah.

The defender's goal saw the Reds go in at the break with a one-goal lead.

New signing Julian Alvarez would then level the score for Manchester City in the second half after VAR overruled the linesman's decision to call the goal off-side.

The Reds would fight back almost immediately, with substitute Darwin Nunez winning a penalty for the Reds, which was converted by Salah as he turned from creator to scorer.

Nunez would then seal the victory for Liverpool, heading home from close range to ensure that the shield would be coming back to Anfield with the rest of the squad.

Following today's victory, the Reds are set to play Strasbourg on Sunday the 31st of July at Anfield as they round off their pre-season preparations.

