Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Brentford

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has given his team the lead just before half time in the Premier League clash against Brentford and you can watch the goal here.

Here are the starting line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

Brentford Starting XI

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan ToneyBrentford Subs

Jonas Lossl, Finley Stevens, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos

Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes 2 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones replace James Milner and Takumi Minamino in the starting line up.

Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all still not ready to return after injuries.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still away at AFCON.

