Watch: Fabinho Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Burnley

Fabinho has given Liverpool the lead just before half time at Burnley in what has been a tough first 45 minutes for the Reds and you can watch the goal here.

The goal came from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner from the left which Sadio Mane flicked on and the Brazilian smashed home after his initial effort was saved by Nick Pope.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the team that beat Leicester City 2-0 on Thursday as the Reds travel to Turf Moor for a tough Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The back five remain unchanged but skipper Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are recalled to the midfield at the expense of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz also drop to the bench as AFCON superstars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah return to the starting lineup. Klopp confirmed that Jota was nursing a dead leg and was unable to train yesterday but is fine for today.

It was not unexpected that Klopp would ring the changes with Liverpool embarking on a busy fixture list across all four competitions in February.

Takumi Minamino, Joe Gomez, Divock Origi and Jones do not even make the bench but all will be needed over the coming weeks.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley Team

