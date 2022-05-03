Watch: Fabinho Goal Sees Liverpool Re-Take The Lead In The Champions League Semi-Final Against Villarreal

Fabinho scores as Liverpool re-take the lead 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal. A brilliant team goal finished off by the Brazilian gives the away side the advantage with just half an hour left to play.

After a shocking first half by Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp had the joy of giving his team a well-needed telling off. The Reds werre 2-0 down at half-time, which completely blow the tie wide open.

The break came at the perfect time for the Liverpool manager and it has been clear to see since coming back out in the second half.

Liverpool have played much like there usual selves and got a a deserved goal to take the lead in the tie. A slick move found it's way to Mohamed Salah, who slid a beautiful ball through to Fabinho.

The Brazilian smashed the ball through the keeper to give Liverpool the lead on aggregate and a come back into tonight's match.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the front three.

