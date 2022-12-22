Watch: Fabio Carvalho Goal Gets Liverpool Back Into The Game Against Manchester City - Carabao Cup

Manchester City looked comfortable at 1-0 up, dominating from the whistle, however, Liverpool should never be ruled out and that has been the case already in this match.

A one-sided 20 minutes of the Carabao Cup match was given an early goal through Erling Haaland, who seems to have picked up to where he left off.

IMAGO / PA Images

Since the opening goal, the home side have continued to push forward, looking for a second but the the Reds had other ideas.

A brilliantly worked move found the ball worked into the box to James Milner, who set it up on a plate for Fabio Carvalho.

The youngster slid it home with clinically in the bottom corner, making it 1-1 despite not being in the game at all beforehand. Can Liverpool build on this momentum?

Early Liverpool Team News

Klopp should have most of his World Cup stars back and ready to face City including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk could also be available but may be given a few extra days off before making his return against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate will not be available for the trip to the Etihad but again could be in contention to face Unai Emery's Villa.

Curtis Jones is still a week away from returning to team training and he is joined on the injury list by long-term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Early Manchester City Team

Guardiola will be missing striker Julian Alvarez who was impressive in helping Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Many of the City players who were in action at the World Cup have already returned to training and are in contention to face the Reds alongside the likes of Erling Haaland who were not in action for their national teams.

