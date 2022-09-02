Watch: Fabio Carvalho’s Dramatic Winner Against Newcastle United In Fan View

Liverpool were against all odds. The Premier League title race was slipping away. Newcastle United were resilient, keeping The Reds to minimal opportunities.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went 1-0 down to a debut goal by Alexander Isak, who took his chance very well. The Swede had another well taken goal chalked off for offside, which gave Liverpool a lifeline.

A well worked move by the home side was finished off by Roberto Firmino, who placed the ball into the bottom corner.

As the game went on, time was running out and Eddie Howe’s men were doing all they could to make sure that time was wasted. Unfortunately for the away team, the time they wasted was added on at the end, with five minutes added on for injury-time.

Newcastle didn’t learn from that and continued to waste time, which again, was added on at the end of injury-time. Something that came back to haunt them.

After a couple of attempts by Mohamed Salah at heading it towards goal, Fabio Carvalho volleyed into the roof of the net, sending the home fans into raptures.

Thanks to Anything Liverpool, we can provide you a viewpoint from the crowd of the incredible moment. A special moment for Fabio Carvalho, but more importantly, a special moment in terms of Liverpool’s season.

