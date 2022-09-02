Skip to main content

Watch: Fabio Carvalho’s Dramatic Winner Against Newcastle United In Fan View

Watch Fabio Carvalho’s heroic moment through the eyes of a fan and feel the moment inside the stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool were against all odds. The Premier League title race was slipping away. Newcastle United were resilient, keeping The Reds to minimal opportunities. 

Jurgen Klopp’s men went 1-0 down to a debut goal by Alexander Isak, who took his chance very well. The Swede had another well taken goal chalked off for offside, which gave Liverpool a lifeline. 

A well worked move by the home side was finished off by Roberto Firmino, who placed the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

As the game went on, time was running out and Eddie Howe’s men were doing all they could to make sure that time was wasted. Unfortunately for the away team, the time they wasted was added on at the end, with five minutes added on for injury-time. 

Newcastle didn’t learn from that and continued to waste time, which again, was added on at the end of injury-time. Something that came back to haunt them. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

After a couple of attempts by Mohamed Salah at heading it towards goal, Fabio Carvalho volleyed into the roof of the net, sending the home fans into raptures. 

Thanks to Anything Liverpool, we can provide you a viewpoint from the crowd of the incredible moment. A special moment for Fabio Carvalho, but more importantly, a special moment in terms of Liverpool’s season. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Everton v Liverpool | Update On Injuries

By Neil Andrew
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Reveal Details Of Arthur Melo Liverpool Loan Deal

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Transfers

'King Arthur' - Liverpool Fans React To Arthur Melo Loan Move From Juventus

By Neil Andrew
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tried to Sign Douglas Luiz On Transfer Deadline Day

By Neil Andrew
Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

'He Might Give Tsimikas A Chance' - Pundit Speculates On Liverpool's Left-Back Battle

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film

By Damon Carr
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th

By Neil Andrew