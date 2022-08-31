Watch: Fantastic Goal By Roberto Firmino Equalises For Liverpool Against Newcastle

A cool finish from Roberto Firmino has levelled the match for Liverpool against Newcastle United at Anfield.

It's been a tough evening so far for the Reds but the 30-year-old's super finish from Mohamed Salah's pass has given them a platform to go on and try and win the match.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool Team News

There was some positive news for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota are all closing in on a return although will not be ready for the match on Wednesday.

He will also still be without Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, for the visit of the Magpies.

The 55-year-old may be able to welcome back Joel Matip, and Curtis Jones however who both returned to training on Monday.

Newcastle United Team News

Eddie Howe said at his press conference on Tuesday that he has fitness doubts over Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin for the trip to Anfield.

The Magpies will also be missing Emil Krafth who will be out long-term after picking up a serious knee injury.

Howe is also not sure whether new signing Alexander Isak will be available for the match as they are still waiting on his work permit.

