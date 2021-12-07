Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Watch: Fikayo Tomori Goal Gives AC Milan The Lead Against Liverpool

Author:

AC Milan have taken the lead in the Champions League game against Liverpool thanks to a goal from Fikayo Tomori.

It was a bad goal for the Reds to concede as they failed to clear a near post corner.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes eight changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all recalled to the starting XI.

With Liverpool already qualified, Klopp has taken the opportunity to give Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota the night off.

Read More

James Milner is suspended. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain side-lined through injury.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, Max Woltman

AC Milan Starting XI

Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan Subs

Andreas Jungdal, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo-Toure, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alexis Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini

Fikayo Tomori AC Milan
