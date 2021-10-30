Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Fine Team Goal As Leandro Trossard Equalises For Brighton Against Liverpool

    Author:

    It was a disappointing afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. After leading 2-0, goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard brought the Seagulls back into the game to secure a draw.

    After having scored two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds were pegged back to throw away two valuable points.

    Leandro Trossard Leandro Trossard

    Trossard's Fine Team Goal

    After Mwepu's wonder goal had made it 2-1 just before half-time, Brighton grew further and further into the game in the second half.

    It was no surprise therefore when a fine move down the Brighton left, saw Adam Lallana play in Trossard who kept his cool before slotting past Alisson.

    The move had been brilliantly started by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

    Watch Leandro Trossard's fine team goal here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Read More

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez;

    Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

    Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

    Leandro Trossard,

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Naby Keita
    Opinions

    Opinion: Naby Keita, I Was Gunning for You More Than Ever, but Now I No Longer Can - Sorry!

    just now
    Leandro Trossard Leandro Trossard
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Fine Team Goal As Leandro Trossard Equalises For Brighton Against Liverpool

    37 seconds ago
    Jurgen Klopp Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    Match Coverage

    'It Feels Like Defeat' Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unhappy With The 2-2 Draw Against Brighton At Anfield

    6 minutes ago
    Naby Keita
    Interviews

    ‘It’s a Hamstring Issue’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Naby Keita Injury Against Brighton

    10 minutes ago
    Enock Mwepu
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Enock Mwepu's Brilliant Long Range Strike For Brighton Against Liverpool

    15 minutes ago
    Sadio Mane AC Milan
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Sadio Mane's Disallowed Goal In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw With Brighton

    32 minutes ago
    Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool 2-2 Brighton: Player Ratings

    49 minutes ago
    Sadio Mane AC Milan
    Match Coverage

    Watch Sadio Mane Double Liverpool's Lead Against Brighton

    2 hours ago