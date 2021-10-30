Watch: Fine Team Goal As Leandro Trossard Equalises For Brighton Against Liverpool

It was a disappointing afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. After leading 2-0, goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard brought the Seagulls back into the game to secure a draw.

After having scored two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds were pegged back to throw away two valuable points.

Trossard's Fine Team Goal

After Mwepu's wonder goal had made it 2-1 just before half-time, Brighton grew further and further into the game in the second half.

It was no surprise therefore when a fine move down the Brighton left, saw Adam Lallana play in Trossard who kept his cool before slotting past Alisson.

The move had been brilliantly started by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

Watch Leandro Trossard's fine team goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.



Brighton Starting XI

Robert Sanchez;

Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

Leandro Trossard,

Brighton Subs

Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

