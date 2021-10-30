Watch: Fine Team Goal As Leandro Trossard Equalises For Brighton Against Liverpool
It was a disappointing afternoon for Liverpool at Anfield against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. After leading 2-0, goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard brought the Seagulls back into the game to secure a draw.
After having scored two early goals courtesy of a delightful Jordan Henderson goal and a Sadio Mane header, the Reds were pegged back to throw away two valuable points.
Trossard's Fine Team Goal
After Mwepu's wonder goal had made it 2-1 just before half-time, Brighton grew further and further into the game in the second half.
It was no surprise therefore when a fine move down the Brighton left, saw Adam Lallana play in Trossard who kept his cool before slotting past Alisson.
The move had been brilliantly started by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.
Watch Leandro Trossard's fine team goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Read More
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch Sadio Mane Double Liverpool's Lead Against Brighton
- Watch Jordan Henderson Score Liverpool's Opening Goal v Brighton
- Watch: Enock Mwepu's Brilliant Long Range Strike For Brighton Against Liverpool
Brighton Starting XI
Robert Sanchez;
Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;
Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;
Leandro Trossard,
Brighton Subs
Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC
- 'A Masterpiece' - AC Milan Legend Arrigo Sacchi On Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Looks At Manchester United's Unsettled Paul Pogba To Replace Thiago As Real Madrid Move In
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook