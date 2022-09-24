Watch: Florent Sinama-Pongolle Celebrates Liverpool Goal Like Jurgen Klopp
Florent Sinama-Pongolle gave the LFC Legends a 2-1 victory against Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and celebrated his goal in the style of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
Dimitar Berbatov had put the Red Devils into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 8th minute but Mark Gonzalez levelled affairs two minutes after half-time.
France international Sinama-Pongolle was on hand eight minutes from time to fire home an excellent shot with his left foot at the Kop end after the ball broke to him in the penalty area.
The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.
Watch Sinama-Pongolle's fabulous celebration here:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Read More
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST
Australia
The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)
Where To Watch/Stream
You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.
Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.
The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham's Love For Steven Gerrard Could Play Huge Part In Transfer To Liverpool
- 'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
- Former Liverpool Man Charlie Adam Announces Retirement From Football
- 'Liverpool Are Not In Crisis' | Manchester City Midfielder Assures Anfield Faithful
- Former Brazilian International Arthur Melo's New Mission To Become A Liverpool Starter
- Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |