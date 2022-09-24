Skip to main content
Watch: Florent Sinama-Pongolle Celebrates Liverpool Goal Like Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / PA Images

LFC legends came from behind to beat Manchester United's legends at Anfield in the Legends of the North clash.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Florent Sinama-Pongolle gave the LFC Legends a 2-1 victory against Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and celebrated his goal in the style of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Dimitar Berbatov had put the Red Devils into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 8th minute but Mark Gonzalez levelled affairs two minutes after half-time.

Dimitar Berbatov

France international Sinama-Pongolle was on hand eight minutes from time to fire home an excellent shot with his left foot at the Kop end after the ball broke to him in the penalty area.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Watch Sinama-Pongolle's fabulous celebration here:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST

Australia

The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.

The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

