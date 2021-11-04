Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Score Brace For PSG Versus Red Bull Leipzig

Author:

After a difficult start to life at PSG, former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum finally got his career at the French club up and running with two goals against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

There had been rumours this week that the Dutchman was already out of favour at PSG and they were considering moving him on.

Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum himself had also spoken about how he found it difficult to compare the French side to the Liverpool side he left.

Read More

The two goals on Wednesday evening however will help supporters of the club warm to a player who was a major component in the succesful team at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Leipzig had taken the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the 8th minute and then spurned an opportunity to go even further in front when Andre Silva missed a penalty four minutes later.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Wijnaldum then scored two goals in 18 minutes to put PSG in the lead but they were pegged back by an equaliser from Dominik Szoboszlai in second half injury time.

The draw sees PSG sit second in the group on eight points just behind Manchester City and four points clear of third placed team Club Brugge.

Watch the goals here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gini Wijnaldum
Match Coverage

Watch: Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Score Brace For PSG Versus Red Bull Leipzig

1 minute ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'They Are A Rough Team' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On Atletico Madrid Win

31 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
Opinions

Greatest African XI Of All-Time: Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba - Who Makes The Team?

1 hour ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Red Bull Leipzig Chief Updates On Liverpool's Michael Edwards Links In Sporting Director Search

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

‘You Need to Be Lucky With Injuries, We Are Not’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Current Injuries

10 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid Official Champions League Highlights

10 hours ago
Liverpool Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

10 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

‘We Could Have Scored a Couple More’ - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s Performance Against Atletico Madrid

11 hours ago