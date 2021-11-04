Watch: Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Score Brace For PSG Versus Red Bull Leipzig
After a difficult start to life at PSG, former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum finally got his career at the French club up and running with two goals against Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.
There had been rumours this week that the Dutchman was already out of favour at PSG and they were considering moving him on.
Wijnaldum himself had also spoken about how he found it difficult to compare the French side to the Liverpool side he left.
The two goals on Wednesday evening however will help supporters of the club warm to a player who was a major component in the succesful team at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.
Leipzig had taken the lead through Christopher Nkunku in the 8th minute and then spurned an opportunity to go even further in front when Andre Silva missed a penalty four minutes later.
Wijnaldum then scored two goals in 18 minutes to put PSG in the lead but they were pegged back by an equaliser from Dominik Szoboszlai in second half injury time.
The draw sees PSG sit second in the group on eight points just behind Manchester City and four points clear of third placed team Club Brugge.
Watch the goals here:
