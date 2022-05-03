Skip to main content

Watch: Francis Coquelin Goal For Villarreal Squares Champions League Semi-Final With Liverpool

Francis Coquelin has scored Villarreal's second goal as they lead Liverpool 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final, second leg and you can watch the goal here.

The hosts have been relentless in their play forcing to Liverpool to make errors and now the tie is evenly balanced at 2-2 on aggregate.

Coquelin was on hand to head home Etienne Capoue's cross and you can see it here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.

In attack Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the the front three.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

