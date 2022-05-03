Watch: Francis Coquelin Goal For Villarreal Squares Champions League Semi-Final With Liverpool
Francis Coquelin has scored Villarreal's second goal as they lead Liverpool 2-0 in the Champions League semi-final, second leg and you can watch the goal here.
The hosts have been relentless in their play forcing to Liverpool to make errors and now the tie is evenly balanced at 2-2 on aggregate.
Coquelin was on hand to head home Etienne Capoue's cross and you can see it here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Read More
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool lineup that beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate replace Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.
Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara return in midfield to partner Naby Keita with James Milner and skipper Jordan Henderson dropped to the bench.
In attack Mohamed Salah is recalled to replace Colombian Luis Diaz. The Egyptian will lineup alongside Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota in the the front three.
Liverpool Team
Villarreal Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Match Highlights | Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |