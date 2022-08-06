Skip to main content

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.

It was a bad day at the office for Klopp and his team who also lost Thiago Alcantara with what looks like a hamstring issue.

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool will be relieved in the end to come away with a draw after the hosts made a bright start and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a brilliant cross from Kenny Tete.

In truth, Klopp's team were extremely poor in the first half and put out of their stride by the tenacity and work rate of Marco Silva's team.

Jurgen Klopp

The introduction of James Milner and Darwin Nunez played a huge part in changing the game for the Reds and they equalised in the 64th minute when Nunez flicked home a Mohamed Salah cross.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It looked like Liverpool would go on and take all three points but Fulham had different ideas as they retook the lead through a penalty from Mitrovic after he had been felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool came again however and the presence of Nunez continued to be a thorn in Fulham's side as the Uruguayan got in behind their defence before touching back for Salah to tap home in the 80th minute.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his press conference here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day

By Jim Nichol-Turner16 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control

By Justin Foster26 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

By Neil Andrew47 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s 2-2 Draw Away to Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to make it 2-2 at Craven Cottage

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Fulham V Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Mitrovic Reclaims Fulham's Lead With Penalty

By Matty Orme1 hour ago