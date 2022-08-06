Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

Liverpool and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp stuck with the team that won the Community Shield a week ago which meant new signing Darwin Nunez was left on the bench.

The hosts made a bright start and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a brilliant cross from Kenny Tete.

In truth, Liverpool were extremely poor in the first half and put out of their stride by the tenacity and work rate of Marco Silva's team.

Klopp rang the changes bringing on James Milner for the injured Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for the ineffective Roberto Firmino.

The substitutions played a huge part in changing the game for the Reds and they equalised in the 64th minute when Nunez flicked home a Mohamed Salah cross.

It looked like Liverpool would go on and take all three points but Fulham had different ideas as they retook the lead through a penalty from Mitrovic after he had been felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool came again however and the presence of Nunez continued to be a thorn in Fulham's side as the Uruguayan got in behind their defence before touching back for Salah to tap home in the 80th minute.

Skipper Jordan Henderson smashed the crossbar in injury time shortly before the final whistle with the draw probably a fair result.

