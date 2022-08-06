Skip to main content

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Under Par In Season Opener

Liverpool and Fulham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Jurgen Klopp stuck with the team that won the Community Shield a week ago which meant new signing Darwin Nunez was left on the bench.

Liverpool Team

Fulham Team

The hosts made a bright start and deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home a brilliant cross from Kenny Tete.

In truth, Liverpool were extremely poor in the first half and put out of their stride by the tenacity and work rate of Marco Silva's team.

Klopp rang the changes bringing on James Milner for the injured Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for the ineffective Roberto Firmino.

The substitutions played a huge part in changing the game for the Reds and they equalised in the 64th minute when Nunez flicked home a Mohamed Salah cross.

Darwin Nunez

It looked like Liverpool would go on and take all three points but Fulham had different ideas as they retook the lead through a penalty from Mitrovic after he had been felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool came again however and the presence of Nunez continued to be a thorn in Fulham's side as the Uruguayan got in behind their defence before touching back for Salah to tap home in the 80th minute.

Mohamed Salah

Skipper Jordan Henderson smashed the crossbar in injury time shortly before the final whistle with the draw probably a fair result.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day

By Jim Nichol-Turner27 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control

By Justin Foster37 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Suffer Thiago Alcantara Injury Blow In Draw With Fulham

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s 2-2 Draw Away to Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to make it 2-2 at Craven Cottage

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Fulham V Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Mitrovic Reclaims Fulham's Lead With Penalty

By Matty Orme2 hours ago