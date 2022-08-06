Skip to main content

Watch: Fulham Open Scoring Against Liverpool on Opening Day

Watch: Aleksander Mitrovic opens Fulham's Premier League account with a header at the near post looping over Alisson.

Fulham started the opening fixture lively, dominating Liverpool on the ball and got their reward in the 32nd minute. Mitrovic beat Trent Alexander-Arnold to the header to loop it over the Liverpool goalkeeper. Mitrovic continued his impressive goalscoring form from last season into the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side has struggled for possession and to convert any chances presenting themselves, Luis Diaz did have a goal disallowed, but Liverpool have started the game poorly.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead-up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Andy Robertson Aleksandar Mitrovic
