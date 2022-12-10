Skip to main content
Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England

The AC Milan striker has headed France into a 2-1 lead against England.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Olivier Giroud has headed France into the lead in the World Cup quarter-final against England in Qatar.

In an enthralling contest, France took the lead thanks to a long-range strike from Aurelien Tchouameni in the 17th minute.

England came out much stronger in the second half and deservedly equalised when Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute after Bukayo Saka was fouled.

Giroud headed France back into the lead however in the 78th minute, converting a fantastic cross from Antoine Griezmann.

Olivier Giroud

Watch Giroud's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

World Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup

By Damon Carr
Aurelien Tchouameni
Match Coverage

Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final

By Neil Andrew
Youssef En-Nesyri
Match Coverage

Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Luis Diaz Diogo Jota
Articles

Five Ways Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Could Deal With Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota Injury Absence

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Fans
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luis Diaz Ruled Out Until March In Huge Blow To Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew