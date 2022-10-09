Watch Goal: Bukayo Saka Penalty To Restore Arsenal's Lead

It was Thiago Alcantara who clipped Gabriel Jesus in the box. The Brazilian went down and made the most of it but referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. It was soft but there appeared to be contact.

Following the incident, it kicked off between the two teams whilst VAR was reviewing what happened.

Bukayo Saka stepped up and hit the ball low to Alisson Becker's left - a solid penalty.

The game kicked off at 16:30 and the Reds went behind on two occasions, before bringing it back with goals from Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal team

Aaron Ramsdale,

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu,

Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey,

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Substitutes: Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, Eddie Nketiah.

Liverpool team

Alisson Becker,

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas,

Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz,

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Substitutes: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino.

