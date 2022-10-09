Watch Goal: Bukayo Saka Penalty To Restore Arsenal's Lead
It was Thiago Alcantara who clipped Gabriel Jesus in the box. The Brazilian went down and made the most of it but referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. It was soft but there appeared to be contact.
Following the incident, it kicked off between the two teams whilst VAR was reviewing what happened.
Bukayo Saka stepped up and hit the ball low to Alisson Becker's left - a solid penalty.
The game kicked off at 16:30 and the Reds went behind on two occasions, before bringing it back with goals from Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.
Watch the goal on Twitter below:
Arsenal team
Aaron Ramsdale,
Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu,
Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey,
Read More
Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli
Substitutes: Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, Eddie Nketiah.
Liverpool team
Alisson Becker,
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas,
Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz,
Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota
Substitutes: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal
- Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
- 'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
- ‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form
- Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG
- Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |