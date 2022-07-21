Watch: GOAL! Darwin Nunez Completes Liverpool Hattrick After Good Work From Harvey Elliott

Uruguayan Darwin Nunez has completed a remarkable 23-minute second-half hattrick for Liverpool against RB Leipzig and you can watch all three goals here.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the eighth minute when he finished off a pass from Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he slotted home a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled in the box.

The 23-year-old then finished smartly after good work from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the attacking third in the 51st minute.

He completed his hattrick 17 minutes later when he slid home after Harvey Elliott played in a low ball from the right.

Watch Nunez's hattrick here:

Option #1:

Team News

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

