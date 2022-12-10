Skip to main content
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup

IMAGO / Fotostand

Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup

Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
A World Cup full of drama and this match has not disappointed either. France took the lead in the first half through a wonderful strike by Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, However, England have bounced back brilliantly. 

Despite being denied a penalty in the first half, England have continued to push for a goal they thoroughly deserve.

The referee has been at the centre of the drama in this match so far, failing to award many fouls for England. 

However, shockingly the official did give the Three Lions a penalty in the second half, for the hundredth foul on standout player Bakayo Saka.

Arsenal's star man was tripped after his quick movement in the box. England captain Harry Kane stepped up calmly and smashed it home

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

