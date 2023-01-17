Watch: Harvey Elliot’s Incredible Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead In FA Cup - Wolves v Liverpool

Finally!! Liverpool have scored first. The Reds have gone 1-0 up in their FA Cup replay against Wolves, despite a much changed side.

A 2-2 draw at Anfield last week was seen as a lucky scoreline after Wolves were denied a valid goal in the dying moments. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been given a second chance and they are grabbing it.

Tonight’s match has started quite evenly, with both sides showing positive intentions, however, it’s the away side that have opened the scoring and what a goal it was.

Harvey Elliot, playing from a much preferred forward position, picked up the ball on the halfway mark before striking from range over the stretching Jose Sa.

An outstanding solo effort from Elliot not only gives Liverpool a rare first goal in a match, but also the a potential boost their season needs.

Early Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp made it clear at his pre-match press conference that he expects to make changes from the team that were so poor against the Seagulls.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both available after injury, and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could also be in consideration for starting spots.

Darwin Nunez remains a doubt after he missed Saturday's defeat however Klopp did concede (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he is getting close to a return.

“Darwin is very close, but it's Monday and tomorrow is the game, [but] he's very close."

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined.

Early Wolves Team News

Wolves could have Diego Costa fit and available again after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Lopetegui will still be without Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, and Chiquinho, however, who are all out with injury.

