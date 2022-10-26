Watch: Harvey Elliot's Top Corner Rocket Gives Liverpool A Third Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League

It was Ajax who had the lion's share of possession in the first half creating chance after chance early on.

Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to score than miss.

Then slightly against the run of play Liverpool took the lead just before the half after Jordan Henderson's brilliant outside-of-the-foot pass was deftly dinked home by Mohamed Salah

Darwin Nunez then missed a golden opportunity before the break, hitting the post. However, the Uruguayan hitman soon made up for it early in the second half.

A corner by Andy Robertson was met by Nunez, who fought his way through the crowd. He then brilliantly headed the ball into the far corner, adding another to what is becoming an impressive tally.

Then in the 50th minute a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Egyptian King was neatly slotted through to Harvey Elliot who quickly drove the ball into the top corner for a third goal for the Reds.

Early Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Early Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

