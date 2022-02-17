Watch: Hilarious Footage Emerges Of Joel Matip & Jordan Henderson Celebrating Roberto Firmino's Opening Goal For Liverpool Against Inter

Liverpool came away from the San Siro with a fantastic 2-0 victory in the Champions League against Inter Milan on Wednesday. There was a funny moment during the celebration of Roberto Firmino's opening goal involving Joel Matip that you can watch here.

The Brazilian brilliantly steered Andy Robertson's corner past Samir Handanovic and into the Inter net to open the scoring.

IMAGO / Buzzi

In truth, the Reds had been up against it in the second half with the home team applying a lot of pressure without being able to penetrate the Liverpool rearguard.

A triple substitution by Jurgen Klopp helped steer the tide back in Liverpool's favour and they were rewarded for their improved play with Firmino's header.

The relief was clear to see as the players celebrated with Firmino but Joel Matip who was warming up at the time lightened the intensity of the moment.

The retired Cameroon international gave a tap on the heads of scorer Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Jordan Henderson who appeared to be taken by surprise by Matip's cheeky moment.

It seems fair to say that Liverpool's skipper was not too impressed by his teammate's actions!

Watch Matip's funny moment here:

