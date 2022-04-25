Skip to main content

Watch: Hilarious Moment Alisson Becker Mimicks Jordan Pickford As Liverpool Beat Everton In Merseyside Derby

An action-packed Merseyside derby saw Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday and Reds keeper Alisson Becker put his very own stamp on the game late on.

Alisson Becker

The Toffees managed to frustrate the Reds for the best part of an hour before the introduction of substitutes Divock Origi and Luis Diaz helped tip the balance in Liverpool's favour.

Two minutes after they entered the fray, the Belgian exchanged passes with Mohamed Salah who crossed for Andy Robertson to head home.

Five minutes from time, Origi killed off any remaining hope for Everton as he headed Diaz's volley past Jordan Pickford.

It was Brazilian Alisson who had the last laugh however as he mimicked his opposite number late on.

Pickford had done his best to kill as much time as possible whilst the game remained at 0-0, regularly falling to the ground when he retrieved the ball each time much to the dismay of the home crowd.

As the game entered its final stages with Liverpool leading 2-0, Alisson saved a shot from Richarlison, and much to the delight of the home fans inside Anfield, he caught the ball and fell to the surface in the same manner as Pickford had for much of the match.

Watch Alisson's moment here:

Divock Origi
