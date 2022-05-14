Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Hilarious Moment Luis Diaz Lifts FA Cup And Lid Falls Off As Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Wembley Final Again

Luis Diaz was in sensational form at Wembley again as Liverpool won the FA Cup beating Chelsea on penalties and you can watch the hilarious moment he lifted the trophy here.

Luis Diaz

Another fantastic game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with Diaz hitting the post and Andy Robertson doing the same late on when he really should have scored.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions seemed to take their toll on the players and the game headed for a penalty shootout.

After Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's effort, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Edouard Mendy the wrong way to win Liverpool's second trophy of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When it was Diaz's turn to lift the cup, the lid came flying off and had to be retrieved by Frenchman Ibrahima Konate.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jordan Henderson FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room Rocking To Freed From Desire After FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Alisson Becker FA Cup
Match Coverage

FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Liverpool - Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker Hands Reds The Victory

By Drew Alexander Ross29 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Explains Injury Concern That Forced Him Off In Liverpool's FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew41 minutes ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

'I'm Not The Greek Scouser' - Kostas Tsimikas Gives Hilarious Response To Question About His Nickname After Scoring Liverpool's Winning FA Cup Final Penalty Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Dressing Room & The Number Four Himself Sing The Virgil Van Dijk Song After FA Cup Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Fit For The Champions League Final Against Real Madrid After FA Cup Injury

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Jordan Henderson Lift FA Cup & Post Match Celebrations As Liverpool Beat Chelsea At Wembley

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah And Virgil Van Dijk After FA Cup Final Injuries

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago