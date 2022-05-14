Watch: Hilarious Moment Luis Diaz Lifts FA Cup And Lid Falls Off As Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Wembley Final Again

Luis Diaz was in sensational form at Wembley again as Liverpool won the FA Cup beating Chelsea on penalties and you can watch the hilarious moment he lifted the trophy here.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Another fantastic game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes with Diaz hitting the post and Andy Robertson doing the same late on when he really should have scored.

The pace slowed in extra time as the hot conditions seemed to take their toll on the players and the game headed for a penalty shootout.

After Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's effort, it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to step up and send Edouard Mendy the wrong way to win Liverpool's second trophy of the season.

When it was Diaz's turn to lift the cup, the lid came flying off and had to be retrieved by Frenchman Ibrahima Konate.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

