Watch: Ibrahima Konate Almost Chokes On Confetti During Liverpool's Carabao Cup Trophy Lift

As Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, Ibrahima Konate had a tricky moment as he nearly swallowed some confetti during the celebrations and you can watch the footage here.

IMAGO / News Images

The game was finely poised throughout and ended 0-0 after extra time despite a number of clear-cut chances and disallowed goals.

Joel Matip thought he had given Liverpool the lead in the 69th minute when he headed home but the goal was ruled out by VAR due to Virgil van Dijk being in an offside position.

Whilst Chelsea's threat grew in extra time the Liverpool rearguard stood firm and the match went to penalties.

In a high quality shootout, the first 20 penalties were all scored before Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up to blast home.

That put the pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga who had been brought on for the spot kicks but he blazed over to win Liverpool the trophy.

Watch Konate's moment during the celebrations here which teammate Andy Robertson was very amused by.

