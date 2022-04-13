Watch: Ibrahima Konate Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Benfica In The Champions League

Ibrahima Konate has given Liverpool the lead against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg and you can watch the goal here.

The Frenchman gave the Reds the lead in the first leg with a header from a corner on the left and he did exactly the same again nodding home Kostas Tsimikas' corner.

Liverpool now lead 4-1 on aggregate.

Watch the goal here:

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable evening to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Last week's encounter was a very entertaining affair with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helping give Jurgen Klopp's team a commanding lead to take back to Anfield.

In reality, they could have added further goals with both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota guilty of missing big chances for Liverpool.

Benfica remain a dangerous opponent however with the much sought after Urguguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, the major threat to add to the consolation goal he scored in the first leg.

After Chelsea fought back to give Real Madrid a scare on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, Klopp and his team will need to guard against complacency to ensure there are no slip-ups in making the semi-finals.

