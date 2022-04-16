Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Scores To Put Liverpool Up 1-0 Against Manchester City In The FA Cup Semi-Finals

The strong centre-back put Liverpool up 1-0 after an early goal from a corner kick.

Liverpool are playing Manchester City today for the opportunity to advance to the FA Cup Finals.

The Reds fielded a very strong team while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chose to rest several stars and play what many are calling a B team.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

Ibrahima Konate Goal

Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup

Liverpool found themselves up 1-0 early after a beautiful Ibrahima Konate header.

The goal came in the 9th minute after Liverpool set the tone early.

The corner was perfectly placed for the former Red Bull Leipzig defender to slot just away from Zack Steffan's outstretched hands.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ibrahima Konate celebrated in style with a knee slide all while patting the Liverpool Football Club badge.

Ibrahima Konate

The French defender scored in both legs of Liverpool's Champions League tie against Benfica where he played the full 90 minutes in each match.

If Liverpool win today, they would play at Wembley on May 14th for the FA Cup trophy.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Four Surprise Players Left Out Of Liverpool's Squad To Face Manchester City In The FA Cup Semi-Finals

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Semi-Final | Keita & Diaz Start For Reds, Henderson Misses Out

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
FA Cup Trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Henderson Dropped

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Do Previous Rounds Offer Hint To Starting Lineup Decision For Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester City?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Diogo Jota Ederson
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Key Facts Ahead Of Wembley Clash

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed-Ali Cho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Others Keeping Tabs On France Under-21 International Striker

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Opinions

Opinion: Andy Robertson Fighting Back With Vengeance After Disappointing 20/21

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago