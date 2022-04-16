Watch: Ibrahima Konate Scores To Put Liverpool Up 1-0 Against Manchester City In The FA Cup Semi-Finals

The strong centre-back put Liverpool up 1-0 after an early goal from a corner kick.

Liverpool are playing Manchester City today for the opportunity to advance to the FA Cup Finals.

The Reds fielded a very strong team while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City chose to rest several stars and play what many are calling a B team.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

Ibrahima Konate Goal

Liverpool found themselves up 1-0 early after a beautiful Ibrahima Konate header.

The goal came in the 9th minute after Liverpool set the tone early.

The corner was perfectly placed for the former Red Bull Leipzig defender to slot just away from Zack Steffan's outstretched hands.

Ibrahima Konate celebrated in style with a knee slide all while patting the Liverpool Football Club badge.

The French defender scored in both legs of Liverpool's Champions League tie against Benfica where he played the full 90 minutes in each match.

If Liverpool win today, they would play at Wembley on May 14th for the FA Cup trophy.

