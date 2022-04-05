Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Powerful Header Gives Liverpool Early Advantage Against Benfica | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

Liverpool have come out of the blocks in tonight's Champions League match against Benfica and have been rewarded for it. Another set-piece goal for The Reds give them an early advantage in the tie, after a powerful header from centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Benfica have struggled to cop with the visitors' intensity so far, as they suffer wave after wave of attacks. A few early chances by Jurgen Klopp's men has set the tone for the rest of the match.

After the constant pressure, the breakthrough was finally made in the 17th minute. A well hit corner by Andy Robertson found a surprisingly unmarked Ibrahima Konate in the box, only for the powering centre-back to give his side a deserved lead. 

Could this be the first of many tonight and will Jurgen Klopp be able to rest players, his team were to finish off the tie early.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Egyptian Sports Minister Says Mohamed Salah Will Renew Contract At Liverpool Despite His Advice To Move To Another Club

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Picture For Kylian Mbappe Transfer As Real Madrid Move In Doubt

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Benfica v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | Bold Team Selection From Jurgen Klopp As Alexander-Arnold & Keita Return

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
News

Journalist Hints That Mohamed Salah Has Signed A Contract Extension With Liverpool

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Match Coverage

Benfica v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Alexander-Arnold & Keita Return For Reds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
image
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Benfica vs Liverpool | Champions League Quarter-Final

By Ritchie Slack3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Jan Vertonghen
Match Coverage

Benfica vs Liverpool: Salah vs Vertonghen, Diaz vs Otamendi Could Define UCL clash

By Colin D'Cunha3 hours ago
Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.
Match Coverage

Benfica vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Champions League | Trent Alexander-Arnold To Make His Return?

By Julian Prahalathan4 hours ago