Watch: Ibrahima Konate Powerful Header Gives Liverpool Early Advantage Against Benfica | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

Liverpool have come out of the blocks in tonight's Champions League match against Benfica and have been rewarded for it. Another set-piece goal for The Reds give them an early advantage in the tie, after a powerful header from centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Benfica have struggled to cop with the visitors' intensity so far, as they suffer wave after wave of attacks. A few early chances by Jurgen Klopp's men has set the tone for the rest of the match.

After the constant pressure, the breakthrough was finally made in the 17th minute. A well hit corner by Andy Robertson found a surprisingly unmarked Ibrahima Konate in the box, only for the powering centre-back to give his side a deserved lead.

Could this be the first of many tonight and will Jurgen Klopp be able to rest players, his team were to finish off the tie early.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

