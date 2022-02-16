Watch: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino & Salah On Target

Liverpool came away 2-0 winners from the San Siro against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the match highlights.

The first half ended 0-0 but after a triple substitution, Liverpool came to life and scored goals through Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to take a two goal lead back to Anfield for the second leg.

Here are the match highlights.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Inter finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

