Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino & Salah On Target

Liverpool came away 2-0 winners from the San Siro against Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the match highlights.

The first half ended 0-0 but after a triple substitution, Liverpool came to life and scored goals through Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to take a two goal lead back to Anfield for the second leg.

Here are the match highlights.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Read More

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Team

Inter Milan Team

This is the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages get underway with the second leg due to take place at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8th.

The Reds cruised through Group B with a perfect winning record taking apart a supposed 'Group of Death' which involved Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and FC Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's team visited the San Siro on matchday six to face Inter's rivals and came away with a fine 2-1 victory thanks to a winning goal from Divock Origi.

Inter finished second to Real Madrid in Group D on ten points from the six games. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino & Salah On Target

4 minutes ago
Inter Milan v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Man Of The Match | UEFA Champions League | UCL

23 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: UEFA Champions League | Mohamed Salah Goal Against Inter Milan Puts Liverpool One Foot Into Quarter Final

30 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: UEFA Champions League | Roberto Firmino Headed Goal Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Inter Milan

44 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

Kyle Walker Responds To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Honest Take On Manchester City

2 hours ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Tottenham Among 'Interested Clubs' In 18-Year-Old Sensation

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Team News | Champions League | UCL | Harvey Elliott Starts, Konate, Thiago, Jota Return

3 hours ago
San Siro
Match Coverage

Inter Milan v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL

3 hours ago