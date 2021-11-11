Watch: International Results/Fixtures Including Liverpool Players - Sadio Mane Injured, Minamino Assist

In news that will concern Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane was substituted in the first half of Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo after a heavy collision.

Here is the full run down of international matches involving Liverpool players.

Takumi Minamino (assist)

Minamino provided the assist for Junya Ito's winning goal in the 17th minute of Japan's 1-0 victory in Vietnam.

Sadio Mane (off injured)

Liverpool's number ten came off in the 28th minute after a heavy clash as he went for a header in the Togo penalty area.

It is not clear at this moment what the injury is though the 29 year old seemed to be fine as he left the pitch.

With Roberto Firmino already out with a hamstring issue, this will be a worry for Klopp as he prepares for the Premier League to return next weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher/Diogo Jota (unused subs)

Both Kelleher and Jota were unused subs as Ireland drew 0-0 with Portugal in Dublin in a game where Pepe was given his marching orders in the 81st minute.

Kostas Tsimikas (yellow card)

Left-back Tsimikas was shown a yellow card as Greece went down to a 1-0 defeat against Spain in Athens.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Remaining international fixtures during November break

Friday, 12th November

12:30am Brazil v Colombia (Alisson, Fabinho)

5.00pm Moldova v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

7.00pm Angola v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Lithuania (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm England v Albania (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Saturday, 13th November

7.45pm Belgium v Estonia (Divock Origi)

7.45pm Wales v Belarus (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Montenegro v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

