Watch: Joel Matip Goal Against Aston Villa Puts Liverpool Back in The Premier League Title Race

Center-back Joel Matip scores a tap-in under pressure to keep Liverpool's title hopes alive with two games remaining before the end of the current campaign.

Virgil van Dijk with a successful pass to give a lifeline for Liverpool early in the tie. Martinez had touched the ball but was unsuccessful in stopping it.

Liverpool are back in the game after a slow start. Despite losing momentum in the initial minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side came out firing on all cylinders.

Fans from the Liverpool end have started coming out strongly with loud chants after a huge assist by the Dutch defender. The Villa defenders will be having a tough game in the backline as Klopps' men will start raising their tempo.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |