Watch: Joel Matip Scores Looping Header To Give Liverpool A Vital Lead Against Southampton As Title Race Goes Down To The Wire

Joel Matip scores a strange header to give Liverpool the lead in their crucial Premier League tie against Southampton. The defender met a corner by Kostas Tsimikas after a poor clearance. 

Liverpool need to get all three points in tonight's Premier League match away to Southampton if they are wanting to keep their title hopes intact. 

A first-half goal by Nathan Redmond for the home side threw a spanner in the works, which lasted just over ten minutes. The mentality The Reds have shown over the years came to reckoning once again. 

Taki Minamino smashed in the equaliser into the inside post of the keeper. Since then, Liverpool have been dominant, pushing higher up the field. 

Jurgen Klopp's men finally took the lead after a corner by Kostas Tsimikas was headed backwards by their opponents back into the penalty area. Joel Matip somehow got his head to it, with the ball looking to have hit both his and the defender's head at the same time. 

The ball floated into the top corner, in what seemed like slow motion. Can this be the goal that could win Liverpool the league? Is it enough to pile the pressure onto Manchester City?

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

At the back Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

There is a brand new midfield with James Milner, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott filling the three spots.

