Watch: Joel Matip Scores Dramatic Winner For Liverpool Against Ajax | Champions League

Liverpool leave it late at Anfield but oh how was it needed. An early Mohamed Salah goal was responded with an equaliser by Ajax forward.

Despite dominating the entire game, The Reds were struggling to find the net and were coming close but not close enough on many occasions.

The addition of Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino gave the home side a needed boost, with the Uruguayan nearly setting up the winner for Luis Diaz.

90th minute and Liverpool finally got the goal the whole stadium was desperate for. After corner after corner, it was centre-back Joel Matip that jumped above anyone else to fire his side home.

The ball went over the line and after checking his watch, the referee confirmed the winner. A dramatic end to a nerve-wracking match, just a standard Champions League tie under the lights at Anfield.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson has joined the injury list after he picked up a knee issue against Napoli and will be out until after the international break. He will be replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

He joins Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Fabio Carvalho was ready to return after the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip should both be ready to start after coming on as second-half substitutes against Napoli.

Ajax Team News

Calvin Bassey picked up a knock in the win against Heerenveen at the weekend but it does not appear to be serious so he could still feature.

Owen Wijndal has also returned to training after an ankle knock though is unlikely to be ready for the match at Anfield.

