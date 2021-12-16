Watch Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey Score Long Range Goal Against Liverpool
Despite Liverpool being very dominant, Jonjo Shelvey has opened the scoring for Newcastle UnitedAfter a poor clearance by Thiago, former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey rifled the ball pas an unsighted Alisson Becker to give Newcastle the lead
Watch Jonjo Shelvey's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino
Team News
Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have all tested positive for Covid-19 and hence are unavailable.
Liverpool make two changes to the starting XI which beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Ibrahima Konate replacing Van Dijk and Diogo Jota coming in for Fabinho.
Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury,
Newcastle Starting XI
Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Newcastle Subs
Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle
