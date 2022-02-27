Watch: Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Chelsea v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley against Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson addressed the media and you can watch what he had to say here.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Liverpool Team News

It appears that the decision has been taken by Jurgen Klopp to start with Kelleher in goal to reward him for his participation in the earlier rounds with Alisson Becker dropping to the bench.

In defence, the main decision appears to be whether to play regular starter Joel Matip or give another opportunity in a big game to Ibrahima Konate who has impressed when called upon.

Klopp has a vast array of midfield options at his disposal but it is difficult to imagine a midfield trio that isn't Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and skipper Jordan Henderson being selected.

Liverpool's only injury concerns in the squad are Diogo Jota (ankle) and Roberto Firmino (muscle). It will be a last minute decision as to whether Jota is ready to return but the Brazilian is ruled out.

Klopp could stick with his front three from the last two matches, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz but may decide to reward Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi for their contributions in previous rounds.

