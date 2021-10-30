Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Watch Jordan Henderson Score Liverpool's Opening Goal v Brighton

    Author:

    The game has only been on for TWO minutes and Liverpool are already 1-0 up thanks to a Jordan Henderson goal.

    The play started off with a beauty of a pass from Virgil van Dijk to find Mohamed Salah on the wing.

    Our beloved Egyptian found Jordan Henderson free as a bird on the edge of the box and he hit a beauty past Brighton's keeper!

    Hopefully Liverpool can keep this pressure up and find a few more goals!

    Watch Henderson's goal here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez;

    Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;

    Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

    Leandro Trossard,

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

