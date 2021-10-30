Watch Jordan Henderson Score Liverpool's Opening Goal v Brighton
The game has only been on for TWO minutes and Liverpool are already 1-0 up thanks to a Jordan Henderson goal.
The play started off with a beauty of a pass from Virgil van Dijk to find Mohamed Salah on the wing.
Our beloved Egyptian found Jordan Henderson free as a bird on the edge of the box and he hit a beauty past Brighton's keeper!
Hopefully Liverpool can keep this pressure up and find a few more goals!
Watch Henderson's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane
Read More
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp: The Mask For FSG and John W Henry At Liverpool
- 'A Masterpiece' - AC Milan Legend Arrigo Sacchi On Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Looks At Manchester United's Unsettled Paul Pogba To Replace Thiago As Real Madrid Move In
Brighton Starting XI
Robert Sanchez;
Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucurella;
Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;
Leandro Trossard,
Brighton Subs
Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento
- Liverpool v Brighton: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
- Match Prediction: Liverpool v Brighton
- “He Is Not Ready to Play Tomorrow” - Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Thiago
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook