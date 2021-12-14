Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Watch: Jordan Henderson Shooting Drill, Curtis Jones Goal & Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

Author:

Liverpool were back in training on Tuesday ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday and you can take a look at the action here.

The Reds will start the game needing the win as they are four points behind leaders Manchester City who were in irresistible form against Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

There was some positive injury news for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as Curtis Jones returned to training after a freak eye injury.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson looked in fine goalscoring form during a shooting drill at the AXA Training Centre.

Mohamed Salah was looking happy after his winner against Aston Villa gave him his 21st goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Read More

He will be hoping to keep up his sensational form as the teams take to the field on Thursday evening.

The Egyptian has scored in all four previous Premier League encounters against Newcastle at Anfield so will be hoping to make it five.

Take a look at some other photos here:

