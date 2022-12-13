Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

A fantastic individual goal from Julian Alvarez has given Argentina a 2-0 lead against Croatia in the World Cupp semi-final.

Lionel Messi had given his team from the spot in the 34th minute after Alvarez had been felled in the box and the striker doubled the lead five minutes later.

The 22-year-old carried the ball from inside his own half and whilst he rode his luck with a deflection off of a defender in the box, he finished well, aided by a brilliant decoy run from right-back Nahuel Molina.

