Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

Watch the brilliant goal that has put Argentina 2-0 up against Croatia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A fantastic individual goal from Julian Alvarez has given Argentina a 2-0 lead against Croatia in the World Cupp semi-final.

Lionel Messi had given his team from the spot in the 34th minute after Alvarez had been felled in the box and the striker doubled the lead five minutes later.

The 22-year-old carried the ball from inside his own half and whilst he rode his luck with a deflection off of a defender in the box, he finished well, aided by a brilliant decoy run from right-back Nahuel Molina.

Julian Alvarez

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on DStv Now and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

