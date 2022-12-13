Skip to main content
Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Made By Lionel Messi Magic Gives Argentina 3-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A brilliant goal from the Manchester City striker has made it Argentina 3-0 Croatia.
Julian Alvarez has scored his second of the game and Argentina's third as they lead Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup semi-final.

Argentina already led 2-0 from the first half thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty and fine individual goal from Alvarez.

Messi was at his mesmerising best again as he turned the impressive Josko Gvardiol inside out to put the ball on a plate for Alvarez who made no mistake to make it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

Watch the goal here:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on DStv Now and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

