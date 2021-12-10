Watch: Jurgen Klopp Answers Whether He Thinks Steven Gerrard Will Become Liverpool Manager

Ahead of the Liverpool versus Aston Villa match in the Premier League on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp gave his answer at his press conference on Friday whether he believes Steven Gerrard will manage at the club some day.

Since taking over from Dean Smith, Gerrard has seen his Villa win three out of four games and they will present a tough test for Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.

Will Gerrard Manage Liverpool?

When asked whether he thinks the former Liverpool captain will one day take the reigns Klopp was convinced he will.

"Oh yeh, i think absolutely yes, the only problem is when is the right moment for that?

"Stevie's doing really well but he's very young, still, for a manager

"Yes, i think it will definitely happen and good for everybody and everything Stevie has done is going in the right direction"

Does Gerrard Need To Prove Himself?

Klopp was then asked whether Gerrard is now needing to prove himself to be a candidate for the Liverpool job in future.

"I'm not the right person to answer that, it's not me that makes these kind of decisions.

I don't know what you have to do before you become Liverpool manager, people say you have to win things, i'm not sure about that.

"I think it's more important that you win things when you are here."

