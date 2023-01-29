Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confirms No Further Transfer Business This Window For Liverpool After Defeat At Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed 'nothing will happen in this transfer window' when quizzed on whether he would seek reinforcements after his team fell to another defeat at the AMEX on Sunday.

The FA Cup holders were knocked out by Brighton at the fourth round stage after Kaoru Mitoma netted a 92nd-minute winner.

IMAGO / PA Images

After a lively opening to the game, the Reds took the lead after 30 minutes when they broke upfield and Mohamed Salah found Harvey Elliott in the box who finished into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls levelled nine minutes later thanks to a fortunate goal that deflected in off Lewis Dunk from Tariq Lamptey’s speculative 25-yard strike.

The Reds started the second half on the front foot turning over possession on a regular basis but without being able to convert that into chances created.

The game evened out and looked destined to end in a draw and a replay but Brighton scored the winner in the 92nd minute when Liverpool failed to clear a free kick, and Mitoma showed great composure in the six-yard box to fire past Alisson Becker.

After the game Klopp was asked by beIN Sports reporter Carrie Brown whether he saw the transfer market as a solution to his team's problems and you can watch his response here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |