Watch: Jurgen Klopp Crystal Palace Post Match Press Conference - Nunez Red Card & Injury Concerns

After Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, a match that saw new signing Darwin Nunez sent off, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media and you can watch his post-match press conference here.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool dominated the first half and should have taken the lead when Mohamed Salah headed straight at Vicente Guaita.

Despite their superiority, it was the Eagles that took the lead in the 32nd minute when Wilfried Zaha finished well from a perfectly weighted through ball from the excellent Eberechi Eze.

The Reds tried to get themselves going again after the break but were reduced to ten men when Nunez was sent off for a clash with Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

A brilliant individual goal from Luis Diaz four minutes later brought Liverpool level as he beat a number of Palace defenders on the left before firing home from 20 yards.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah both went close late on with long-range efforts and Zaha smashed the post when he probably should have scored.

This was a much better performance than the draw at Fulham but it is another disappointing result that already leaves Liverpool trailing Manchester City by four points after just two games.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |