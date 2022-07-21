Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool | Nunez Scores Four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his team but still believes there is room for improvement after they ran out 5-0 winners against RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday and you can watch his post match interview here.

IMAGO / Eibner

The performance was Liverpool's best in pre-season so far and even more notable as new signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he finished after good work from the lively Roberto Firmino.

Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after the break when he scored from the spot after Colombian Luis Diaz had been felled in the box.

The 23-year-old then finished smartly after being played through by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 51st minute.

The striker completed his hattrick 17 minutes later when he slid home Harvey Elliott's pinpoint cross from the right.

On an encouraging night for Liverpool and Nunez, the Uruguayan made it 5-0 when he shot across goal after good work from the impressive Fabio Carvalho.

