Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview | RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool | German Reflects On Reds 'Thunderstorm'

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat against RB Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday and you can watch what Jurgen Klopp had to say after the match here.

The Reds had the best of the opening exchanges and were unfortunate not to take the lead when Darwin Nunez clipped the top of the crossbar from an Isaac Mabaya through-ball.

It was the Austrians who took the lead however in the 31st minute when Benjamin Sesko picked up the ball in the Liverpool half, drove forward before exchanging passes with Noah Okafor, and slotting past Adrian.

The second half saw a whole host of chances come and go for Liverpool but it seemed to be one of those nights when the ball just wouldn't go into the net.

Despite the result being a disappointment, the exercise against a physical, resolute side will stand Klopp and his team in good stead as they prepare for their Premier League curtain raiser against Fulham at Craven Cottage in ten days' time.

