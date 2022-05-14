Skip to main content
Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

Despite finishing 0-0 after 120 minutes, it was an action-packed match with multiple chances for both teams.

Marcos Alonso hit the bar with a free-kick for the Blues before the impressive Luis Diaz smashed the outside of Edouard Mendy's upright.

Andy Robertson had the chance of the match however when he clattered James Milner's fine cross into the post with just a few minutes left on the clock.

After Sadio Mane failed to win the contest with his spot-kick in the shootout, Alisson Becker saved from Mason Mount in sudden death and it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to score the decisive penalty and win the cup for Liverpool.

The only cause for concern for Klopp were the early exits with injury of Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil van Dijk (calf). The German will be anxious for positive news with the Champions League final only two weeks away.

Watch what Klopp had to say about his first FA Cup win and a whole host of other topics here:

