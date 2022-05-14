Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference After Liverpool Beat Chelsea In FA Cup Final
Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Despite finishing 0-0 after 120 minutes, it was an action-packed match with multiple chances for both teams.
Marcos Alonso hit the bar with a free-kick for the Blues before the impressive Luis Diaz smashed the outside of Edouard Mendy's upright.
Andy Robertson had the chance of the match however when he clattered James Milner's fine cross into the post with just a few minutes left on the clock.
After Sadio Mane failed to win the contest with his spot-kick in the shootout, Alisson Becker saved from Mason Mount in sudden death and it was left to Kostas Tsimikas to score the decisive penalty and win the cup for Liverpool.
Read More
The only cause for concern for Klopp were the early exits with injury of Mohamed Salah (groin) and Virgil van Dijk (calf). The German will be anxious for positive news with the Champions League final only two weeks away.
Watch what Klopp had to say about his first FA Cup win and a whole host of other topics here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |