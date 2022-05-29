Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final

After Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media and you can watch his post-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The kick-off was delayed by just over 30 minutes to allow the crowd more time to enter the stadium but Liverpool flew out of the blocks.

With a lot of space in midfield, Liverpool were able to create a number of openings going closest when the outstanding Thibaut Courtois pushed Sadio Mane's effort onto the post.

Right on halftime, Karim Benzema thought that he had given Carlo Ancelotti's team the lead but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half started more even and it was Los Blancos who took the lead in the 59th minute when Vinicius Jr slotted home Fede Valverde's cross.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool huffed and puffed with Mohamed Salah forcing man of the match Courtois into two more outstanding saves.

Despite their best efforts Liverpool were unable to break down a resolute and very experienced Madrid team and the night finished in disappointment.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Fans
News

Liverpool Issue Statement On UEFA Champions League Final Fan Entrance Issues

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Liverpool Parade
News

Liverpool Victory Parade Confirmed To Celebrate The Successes From 2021/22 Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
UEFA
Opinions

Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Vinicius Jr
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
imago1012321468h
Match Coverage

Real Madrid Win The UEFA Champions League In Paris After Defeating Liverpool

By Sam Jones14 hours ago
imago1012329527h
Match Coverage

Watch: Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince15 hours ago
imago1012327262h
Match Coverage

Watch: Vinicius Junior Scores to Make it 1-0 Against Liverpool | Champions League Final

By Rhys James15 hours ago
imago1012326667h
Match Coverage

Watch: Benzema's Goal Disallowed | Champions League Final

By Alan Bince16 hours ago