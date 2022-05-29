Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final

After Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media and you can watch his post-match press conference here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The kick-off was delayed by just over 30 minutes to allow the crowd more time to enter the stadium but Liverpool flew out of the blocks.

With a lot of space in midfield, Liverpool were able to create a number of openings going closest when the outstanding Thibaut Courtois pushed Sadio Mane's effort onto the post.

Right on halftime, Karim Benzema thought that he had given Carlo Ancelotti's team the lead but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The second half started more even and it was Los Blancos who took the lead in the 59th minute when Vinicius Jr slotted home Fede Valverde's cross.

Liverpool huffed and puffed with Mohamed Salah forcing man of the match Courtois into two more outstanding saves.

Despite their best efforts Liverpool were unable to break down a resolute and very experienced Madrid team and the night finished in disappointment.

Watch what Klopp had to say here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |